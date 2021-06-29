Lane closures near I-40 bridge to last a few weeks

The Mt. Juliet Road bridge over I-40 will have lane closures for a few weeks after a fatal wreck damaged a column.

A tractor trailer driver lost control and struck the column. The driver was killed in the crash.

Mt. Juliet Police Department Captain Tyler Chandler said they had 12 staff members working the area after it happened a little after 5 a.m. Wednesday. He said they tried to move traffic as well as they could through the area and after about four hours, they were able to open up some more lanes. He said the repair will be inconvenient, but you have to put it into perspective.

“A family lost a loved one,” said Captain Chandler. “It’s hard to compare inconvenience to losing a loved one.”

The bridge will have lane closures for up to three weeks while TDOT and contract crews are fully assessing the damage and will create a support system for the column that was struck. During that time, I-40 West will be three lanes only, Mt. Juliet Road North is three lanes only with two turn lanes to I-40 West and one lane through Mt. Juliet Road North, and I-40 East to Mt. Juliet Road North (Exit 226B) will have to yield to Mt. Juliet Road traffic. TDOT said there will be message board in place to warn motorists of the changes, and urged people to use caution while the repairs are being done.

Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said he hasn’t heard anything definite yet, but he doesn’t anticipate the bridge repair will delay the widening project already underway.

“The scheduled work for now is going on the west side of the bridge, which is opposite where the crash happened,” said Barlow “Be looking for bridge beams to be set within the next month.”

The same company that is doing the widening, Dement Construction Company, will handle the repairs.