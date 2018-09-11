Langford, Jennifer Elane Davenport

Jennifer Elane Davenport Langford, age 39 of Lebanon, died Sept. 2, 2018. Jennifer was a member of Joy Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Jo Bradford and Glen and Lucille Davenport. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her uncle, Alan Bradford.
She is survived by: Husband of 19 years – Rodney Langford; Parents – Hugh and Teri Davenport; Children – Nolan Clay Langford, Emmy Bryce Langford and Rellan Cole Langford; Brothers – Brad (Beth) Davenport and Matt (Brittany) Davenport; Father and mother-in-law – Jackie and Tina Langford; Sisters-in-law – Chasity (Jonathan) Williamson and Danielle (Robbie) Jordan. Jennifer was loved by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Sept. 8 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Puckett Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to an Education fund for Nolan, Emmy and Rellan.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
