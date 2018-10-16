Langlois, Dr. John N.

Dr. John Langlois passed away Oct. 10, 2018 at 80 years of age. A funeral service was held Oct. 15 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed the ceremony in the mausoleum at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Green Langlois; his children, John (Michelle) Langlois, Jacqueline (John, Colonel,(USA, Retired)) Pulliam, Jim (Karen) Langlois, and Joshua (Emily) Langlois; his grandchildren, Bonnie (Chris) Stewart, J. Alexandra Pulliam, Katherine Pulliam, Garrett Langlois, Caroline Langlois, and James Petre; his great-grandchildren, Kayla Stewart and Coby Stewart; and his siblings, Raymond (Carolyn) Langlois, Polly (Murray) Heimberg, Betty (Tom) Garner, and Mary Langlois. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry Raymond and Edna Jared Langlois.

Memorial Donations: Craftsmen for Christ, care of Gallatin First Baptist Church (PO Box 369, Gallatin TN 37066). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.