Lannom, Regina Raye

Regina Raye Lannom, age 52 of Old Hickory, died April 25, 2018. Regina was a hairdresser at Caster Knott in Hermitage for more than 20 years. She was the daughter of the late Edward Raye and Mary Hagan. She was also preceded in death by son, Dana Lee Lannom and brothers, Roy Lee Jenkins and Eddie Jenkins.
She is survived by: Son – Dale Raye Lannom; Aunt – Faye Parker; Niece – Rachel Jenkins; Nephew – Josh Jenkins; Partner – Tim Griggs.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make contributions to Bond Memorial Chapel to help cover the funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
