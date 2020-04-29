Lassiter, Leonard Russell

Russell Leonard Lassiter, age 80 of Cookeville, passed away April 21, 2020. Mr. Lassiter was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Willie Pearl Lassiter; step-mother, Lillian Lassiter; sisters, Debra Lassiter, Lucy Culloca and Mary Fay Kaiser; and brother, Estle Green.

He is survived by wife of 60 years, Wanda Lassiter; children, Donald (Marilyn) Lassiter, Gary (Vickie) Lassiter, Danny Lassiter and Joann Beck; daughter-in-law, Marie Lassiter; sisters, Arlene Ledbetter, Angie Lassiter, Carol (Roger) Fuqua and Jean Lassiter; brothers, Andrew (Betty Jo) Green and Glen Green; uncle, Roscoe Lassiter; grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Lassiter, Melissa Lassiter, Jennifer (Michael) Binion, Brittany (Greg) Mabry, Garret Lassiter, Kristin Lassiter, Noah Beck, Isaac Beck, Angel Beck and Eli Beck; and great-grandchildren, Noli and Cas Mabry.

Funeral services will be at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriner’s Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com