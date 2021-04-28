LASSITER, Shelvie Roscoe

Shelvie Roscoe Lassiter, 88, Mt. Juliet, died April 19.

Roscoe was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Shelvie Roscoe Conklin Lassiter and Fanny Maye Briggs Lassiter. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Helen Ruth Lassiter and Wanda Jane Lassiter; 12 siblings; children, Jerry Wayne Blackshear and Judy Lassiter and granddaughter, Tiffany Elaine Durrett.

He is survived by: children, Barbara Brown, Rocky Lassiter, Troy Lee Lassiter and Kevin Mark Lassiter; grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Anthony Brown, Jackie (Mitchell) Ward, Ross (Sherry Jackson) Lassiter, Crystal (Tyler) Parkerson, Landon (Clara) Buysman and Nicole Arrowood; great-grandchildren, Bailey Glynn Durrett, Payten Brown, Taylor Brown, Preston Brown, Tatum Nicole Parks, Brecca Ward, Dani Ward, Tyler Lassiter, Carter Parkerson, Roscoe Buysman, Leona Buysman and Raylin Buysman; nephew, Alton Hollis; many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Friday, April 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Russ Stephens officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Ross Lassiter, Anthony Brown, Landon Buysman, Mitch Ward, Larry Casey and Jimmy Hollis. Alton Hollis will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Visitation was Thursday and prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.