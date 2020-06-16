Lassiter, Wanda Faye

Wanda Faye Lassiter, age 77 of Cookeville, passed away June 8, 2020. Mrs. Lassiter was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Leonard Lassiter; parents, Lofton and Gearaldine Wills; sister, Joyce Ogle; and brothers, Henry Wills and Kenneth Wills. She is survived by children, Donald (Marilyn) Lassiter, Gary (Vickie) Lassiter, Danny Lassiter and Joann Beck; daughter-in-law, Marie Lassiter; sisters, Linda Woodard, Eunice Sorrow and Brenda Beckham; grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Lassiter, Melissa Lassiter, Jennifer (Michael) Binion, Brittany (Greg) Mabry, Garret Lassiter, Kristin Lassiter, Noah Beck, Isaac Beck, Angel Beck and Eli Beck; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Barbara Brown and Mary Frances Nash.

A funeral service was held June 12 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriner’s Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

