Latta, Benjamin

Benjamin “Ben” Latta, age 91 of Hermitage, passed away June 26, 2019. Mr. Latta was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Edward Latta, Sr. and Beatrice Lloyd Latta; and brothers, Joseph Edward Latta, Jr. and James Buchanan Latta. He is survived by wife, Pattie Latta; children, Mike (Elaine) Latta and Vicki (Mike) Primm; sisters, Janet (Keith) Goodson and Doris Pillow; grandchildren, Matthew (Mandy) Latta, Melisa (Sam) Farrow, Melinda (Derryl) Mullis, Bailey (Sterling) Ziegler and Scott (Rachel) Primm; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date in Durham, North Carolina. Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org

