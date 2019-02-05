Leath, Joe Allen

Jo Allen Leath, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, and interment with military honors followed at Crestview Memorial Park in Gallatin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Richie Michelle Clifton; great-granddaughter, Reagan Michelle Clifton; and three brothers, James, Earl and Billy Leath.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Peggy Gray Leath; son, Richard H. Smith III (Stephen Rys); two sisters, Jean Shrum and Brenda Reed; four grandchildren: Dallas Clifton, Lauren Smith, Riley Clifton, Ashley Smith; two great-grandchildren: Mikayla & Mayson Clifton; special friends, Vickie & Gary Wood, Kenny & Pam Bilbrey, and Stephanie & Rob Waddell.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church.

