Lebanon shooting leaves two dead

Two men are dead after a shooting in Lebanon Monday night.
Around 7:15 p.m. Sept. 17, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in progress in the 250 block of Bartons Creek Road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed two male subjects with visible gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. WCSO assured the public there was no additional threat and that the situation was contained.
The identities of the men were released yesterday: Freeman Fisher Coles (73) and Richard David Harris (52).
Lt. Scott Moore said deputies responded to the scene after a 911 call.
“Upon arrival, a deputy observed a witness kneeling beside a male subject, identified as Harris, who appeared to have been shot in the abdomen area,” said Moore. “The deputy began immediately to render aid until the Wilson Emergency Management Agency arrived.
The witness also pointed deputies in the direction of the other man, Coles, who was bleeding in several places.
The investigation remains ongoing.
