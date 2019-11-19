Lee, Fredda Myra

Fredda Myra Lee, age 74 of Lebanon, died Nov. 17, 2019. Fredda was the daughter of the late Fred C. and Verna “Kitty” Billingsley Lee. She was also preceded in death by her wife, Linda England.

She is survived by: Daughters – Kim Bryant and Victoria England; Sister – Jackie (Robert) Laramore; Niece – Robbie (Tim) Roberts; Nephew – Bobby Laramore and family; Great niece and nephew – Maggie (Jonathan) Hall and Siler Roberts; And many nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel, interment will be private.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, c/o Gifts Processing, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727.

