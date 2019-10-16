Lee, Herman

Herman Lee, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment and military honors will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time.

He is survived by sons, James Alan (Kate) Lee and Brian Scott (Paige) Lee; grandchildren, Jacqueline Danielle Lee, Tristan Scott Lee, and Mallory Reese Lee; brother, Jack (Jerley) Lee; and sister-in-law, Emogene King. He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Virginia Lee; and parents, Walter and Carrie Bullard Lee.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.