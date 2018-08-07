Lee, Joyce

Joyce Lee, age 85, passed away Aug. 5, 2018. Preceded by husband, Clyde Lee. Survived by children, Rocky (Rene) Lee, Mark (Gaye) Lee, Danny (Kristie) Lee, Cathy (Jeff) Watkins and Patsy (Kevin) Meredith; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Aug.10, from noon until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
