Lee, Virginia

Virginia Lee, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 28, 2019. A funeral service was held April 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clayton Burras and Nettie “Jane” Hardin Rich, and sisters, Rema Story and Ruby Glass. She is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Herman Lee; sons, James Alan (Kate) Lee and Brian Scott (Paige) Lee; grandchildren, Jacqueline Danielle Lee, Tristan Scott Lee, and Mallory Reese Lee; sister, Emogene King; brother-in-law, Jack (Jerley) Lee.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.