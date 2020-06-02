LeGore, Nancy Louise Lydin

Nancy Louise Lydin LeGore, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, died May 21, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of the late A. Val and Opal Lydin.

She is survived by: Husband of 54 years – Dick D. LeGore; Daughters – Dana R. (Dan) Rosellini, Jill M. (Dan) Srba and Holly M. (Stuart) Miller; Grandchildren – Hatcher Beau Miller and Hadley Anabelle Miller; Sister – Linda K. (Dave) Sagare; Nephews – Ryan (Amanda) Sagare and Jacob Sagare; Great-niece – Serena Sagare.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com