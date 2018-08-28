Leonard, John Edward

John Edward Leonard, age 90 of Goodlettsville, died Aug. 23, 2018. Mr. Leonard was a member of Robertson County Church of Christ. Mr. Leonard was the son of the late, John Melvin and Lula Belle Bean Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wives, Lela Mai Keele Leonard and Dorothy Huffines Leonard. Mr. Leonard was also preceded in death by his son, Douglas Leonard; step-daughter, Vicky Hackney; brothers, Kendall, Ray, James and Charles Leonard and sisters, Dorothy Parker, Mary Barrett, Elise Haynes, Ethyl Leonard and Grace Baird.
He is survived by: Children – Patricia Holt, Ruth Leonard, Doug Huffines and Dwight (GiGi) Huffines; Sister – Rebecca Leonard; Grandchildren – Jennifer (Jason) Bussell, Gregory (Laura) Turner, Carrie (Stephen) Fox, Kaitlyn Speers, Erin Hackney and Blair Flatt; Great-grandchildren – Jillian Bussell, Lela Fox, David Turner, Luci Fox and Rosalie Turner; Several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service was held Aug. 26 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
