Leonard, Ronald

Ronald E. Leonard, age 85 of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 5, 2018. Mr. Leonard was preceded in death by parents, Everett and Bessie Leonard; grandparents, Ezekiel and Louisa Leonard; sister, Kathryn Leonard; and brothers, Vere Leonard, Don Leonard, Max Leonard and Lyle Leonard. He is survived by wife of 40 years, Rosemary Leonard; children, Larry (Joanne) Leonard, Lyle (Tanya) Leonard, Loren Leonard, Lynda (Eric) Meyers, Lori Leonard and Timothy Leonard; step-children, Rose E. Leonard, Bonnie (Reed) Durham and Wayne (Shelly) Bealor; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nephew, Lyle James (Jill) Leonard; and nieces, Janet (Bill) Botti, Susan (Gene) Brewer and Bonnie O’Neal.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Aug. 8 from 4-8 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
