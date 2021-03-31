LESCHAK, James Jay

James Leschak passed away on March 22, at age 79. Services will be held at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Lebanon, on May 1.

“Jim” was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Pauline Case and Michael Leschak. He served in the United States Air Force before graduating from Duquesne University with a Pharmacy degree. He served nearly thirty years as a pharmacist, with more than twenty years as the Pharmacy Manager at Treasury/Eckerd Drugs in Hermitage. As a life-long reader, he accepted a part-time position at the Mt. Juliet Library, serving his local community for more than fifteen years.

Forever known as “Gigi” by his grandchildren and many others, Jim is survived by daughters Andrea (Jason Newby) Leschak and Christine (Brett) Gipson, grandchildren Will Gipson and Maya Gipson, niece Katie (Josh) Nordeen, nephew Mike (Megan) Leschak, and great-nieces Hany and Millie Nordeen. He is preceded in death by parents Michael Leschak and Pauline (Vincent) Safranek, and brother Michael Leschak. Instead of flowers, donations to the Mt. Juliet Library or the Nashville Zoo would be greatly appreciated.

