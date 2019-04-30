Lessary, Angelo

Angelo Lessary, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 27, 2019. A funeral service was held April 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Preceded in death by sister, Cheryl Tuberville and brother, Troy Lessary. Survived by wife of 34 years, Pam Lessary; children, Matthew Angelo (Cassandra) Lessary and Adam Lessary; mother, Loa Dean (Albert) Sloan; grandchildren, Amyx Joe Lessary, Alexa Leigh Rose Lessary, Alivia Grace Lessary and Jaxxon John Charles Lessary; nieces and nephews, Anthony (Miranda) Tuberville and Jessica (Jordan) Miller; great-nieces and great-nephews, Anthony Tuberville, Georgia Tuberville, Noah Tuberville, Kai Miller and Leila Miller; step-brothers, Bobby Sloan and Perry (Deanna) Sloan; and mother-in-law, Barbara Capps.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Cumberland Heights at www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/the-memorial-fund/

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com