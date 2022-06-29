LEVERETT, Daniel Nelson

Daniel Nelson Leverett, 51, Nashville, died June 23.

Dan was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a graduate of MTSU. He was Director of Finance for MS Entertainment Group. Dan was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oswald Hill and Georgia Hill Henson and his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Ruth Leverett.

He is survived by: Mother Karen (Bill) Lowe; Father Ralph Leverett; Sister Heather Leverett; Many other extended family members

A Celebration of Life service was Tuesday, June 28, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Matt Hastings officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Hermitage Nazarene Church for Debt Reduction, 4151 Saundersville Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.