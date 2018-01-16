Lewis, Barbara June

June Lewis passed away on Jan. 15, 2018 at age 86. The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Lewis served her family, her church and her community as a faithful Pastor’s wife. She is survived by loving husband of 65 years, Paul Thomas Lewis; sons Jeff Thomas (Joy) Lewis and Perry (Jennifer) Lewis; grandchildren Jeremy Lewis, Justin (Erica) Lewis, Jonathan (Becca) Lewis, Chandler Lewis and Meghan Lewis; great-grandchildren Camden, Callie and Conleigh; and sisters Mildred Clubb and Joann (Larry) Palmer. She is preceded in death by parents Willis Moss and Kennie Mae Hosford Johnson and sister Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the camp started by Pastor and Mrs. Lewis, www.neotez.org.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
