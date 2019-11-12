Lewis, James Jay

James Jay Lewis, age 72 of Hermitage, passed away Nov. 6, 2019. A funeral service was held Nov. 9 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and burial was held Nov. 12 at Buffalo Memorial Park in Buffalo, West Virginia.

Mr. Lewis was born to the late Holly Estel and Emma Lee McGill Lewis. He leaves behind a loving wife of 33 years, Sylvia Lewis; children, James Alvaleecody (Rachel) Lewis, Rebecca Emma Lewis (Philip) Smith, Stephen Josef Lewis, Bianca Alison Lewis (Johnathan) Justice, and Shane Reese Lewis; grandchildren, Cody Lewis, Eva Lewis, Noah Lewis, Allie Lewis, Elliot Smith, Asher Smith, Tessa Smith, and Warren Justice; siblings, Carol Lee (Danny) Jividen, Ella Faye Butcher, and H.E. (Virginia) Lewis, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends also survive.

