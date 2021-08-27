LEWIS, Mary Ann McKinney

Mary Ann McKinney Lewis, 92, passed away Aug. 21, in Mt. Juliet. She was born May 1, 1929, in Mem-phis.

Mary Ann moved to the Del Webb community in Mt. Juliet in 2012 to be closer to family.

Mary Ann leaves behind three children, Sandra (Ron) Joyner of Mt. Juliet, Linda Adams of Quitman, Miss., and Richard C. Lewis, Jr. (Sherri) of Daphne, Ala.; six grandchildren, James (Tammy) Adams, Jr., Leigh Ann Joyner (Chris) Jones, Amy Joyner (Sean) Phelan, Brandon (Catherine) Lewis, Lyndsey Nicole Lewis (David) Schaeffer, and Taylor McKenzi Lewis; seven great grandchildren, Matt Adams, Clay and Drew Jones, Beck and Sadie Phelan, and Nate and Miles Schaeffer. She also leaves her sister, Elizabeth Allen McKinney “Bettye” Castleberry of Jackson, Mississippi. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Lula Palmer McKinney McDaniel and William Allen McKinney, and her beloved Aunt, Virginia Elizabeth “Jennie” Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

A graveside service for Mary Ann Lewis will be at Memorial Park Cemetery Thursday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.