Lewis-Pitt, Anita

Anita Lewis-Pitt passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at age 99. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Mrs. Lewis-Pitt is survived by children: Nicole Lewis Robinette, Lucinda Lewis (Don) Moore, and Lansing M. (Clare) Lewis II; sister: Lucille (Billy) Sykes; grandchildren: Nicole (Nancy Windrow) Robinette, Ellen Robinette (Ken) Bronson, Martin Robinette, Suzanne (Michael) Ferguson, Natalie (Louis) Huffard, Craig (Jennie) Robinette, Noble (Claudia) Robinette, Jennifer (Bill) Porth, Leslie (Nestor) Garcia, Benjamin Moore, Lansing M. (Beth) Lewis III, S. Jayne Haman, and Andrew Haman; great-grandchildren: Frank Bronson, Nola Bronson, Heather (Thomas) Matthews, Bailey Ferguson, Mary Huffard, Josie Robinette, Gil Robinette, Soren Robinette, Martha Rose Robinette, and Lilly Chambliss Robinette, Ana (Nick) Smith, Andrew Porth, Gunner Garcia, Regan Edwards, Jett Moore, Becca Moore, Ella Lewis, Lansing M. Lewis IV, and Amelia Lewis; and great great-grandchildren: Teagan Matthews and Liam Matthews. She is preceded in death by husband Lansing M. Lewis, son-in-law John M. Robinette, great-grandson Micah Dixon, parents Noble and Pauline Heathman Gunn, sister Pat Pitt, and brothers Ben and James Gunn.

