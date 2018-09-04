News Ticker

Lewis, Stewart Maxwell “Max”

Max Lewis, age 28, passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 29, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sept. 4. Max is a 2008 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

He is survived by parents Bridgette H. and Stewart W. Lewis; grandfather Wallace M. Lewis; aunt and uncles Jeffrey (Beth) Mullins and Terry M. Lewis; cousins Dean Mullins, Drew Mullins, Courtney Geghan, Patrick Lewis, Troy Lewis, and Sarah Anne Lewis; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.  He is preceded in death by grandparents Martha L. and Harold E. Henslee and grandmother Anne Fields Lewis.

