Lewis, Stewart Maxwell “Max”

Max Lewis, age 28, passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 29, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sept. 4. Max is a 2008 graduate of Wilson Central High School.
He is survived by parents Bridgette H. and Stewart W. Lewis; grandfather Wallace M. Lewis; aunt and uncles Jeffrey (Beth) Mullins and Terry M. Lewis; cousins Dean Mullins, Drew Mullins, Courtney Geghan, Patrick Lewis, Troy Lewis, and Sarah Anne Lewis; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Martha L. and Harold E. Henslee and grandmother Anne Fields Lewis.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.