LHS’ Wooten named Wilson County Teacher of the Year

Lebanon High School’s Mark Wooten was honored as the Wilson County Teacher of the Year at the annual banquet Friday.

The event was held once again at Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University, and it was sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors. Every school in Wilson County selected their Teacher of the Year, and each of those were honored at the banquet.

Wooten is a long-time educator at LHS, and teaches Carpentry and Cabinet Making. He was at a loss for words when his name was announced.

“I’m just overwhelmed, thank you, and I just don’t know what else to say,” said Wooten.

Wooten said everyone in the room was a winner and everyone that is a teacher deserves to be up there with him.

The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet has been running short interviews with all the Mt. Juliet area Teachers of the Year the past few months. You can see those at www.tcomj.com or on our Facebook page.