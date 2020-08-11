Ligon, Cheryl

Cheryl Ann Summers Ligon, age 69, lost her battle to cancer on Aug. 7, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years Bill Ligon; daughter Randi (Kyle) Langlois; son Dr. Andy Ligon DVM; brother, Larry (Vicki) Summers; sisters Wanda (Ronny) Williams; Charlene Ros; and Darlene (Donny) Ondecker. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Duncan Ligon, and parents, Tommie and Betty Summers.

At Cheryl’s request, there will be no visitation. Graveside services were held Aug. 10 at the Ligon-Cloyd Family Cemetery, 13836 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory. Visit the online obituary at www.hermitagefh.com