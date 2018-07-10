Lindmark, Jeffery Dean

Jeffery Dean Lindmark, age 41 of Mt. Juliet, died July 4, 2018. Jeff was the owner of a lawn and landscape business for 10 years. He was a very generous giver, always showing kindness and real life advice to others. He was the funniest person in the group, who always had people in tears laughing. He will always be remembered with the best stories by anyone who knew him. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lindmark; mother, Deb Lindmark; honorary father, Dr. Coleman Taylor and grandmother, Dorothy Lindmark.
He is survived by: Sweetheart since the age of 12 and wife of 15 years – Missy Blake Lindmark; Sister – Angie Lindmark (Craig) Waddell; Aunt and uncle – Iris and Mark Kimberley; Nieces – Jadie, Lanie and Lizzie; Many other nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life service in Amarillo, Texas, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.pancan.org.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
