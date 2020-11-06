Lions Club fresh pecan sale begins

Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club’s annual nut sale fundraiser is scheduled to begin this week. The main attraction of the sale is fresh crop Georgia pecans that have just been harvested. The shipment is scheduled to be shipped from South Georgia. Businesses in the Mt. Juliet area are teaming with the Lions to display nuts at their locations as a convenience to their patrons.

Lion Ken Thomas says that despite the difficulties that the Coronavirus problem has placed on our fellow-citizens, the Lions are convinced that people are still going to be eating pecans, baking holiday goodies, and giving gifts to others over the next two months. “Wise shoppers will show up early to get the most variety and guarantee availability. The greatest variety will be at Lowe’s on the weekends where Lions will be selling.” If the shipment arrives as expected, Lions will begin in person sales on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7.

All products will be packed in one-pound bags. Fresh mammoth pecan halves as well as bags of medium or small pieces are available. Pecan treats include roasted/salted, honey roasted, pralines, cinnamon spiced, amaretto chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate covered. Other nuts include whole roasted jumbo cashews, natural pistachios in shell, English walnuts and deluxe mixed nuts. Chocolate covered almonds, cashews, gourmet raisins and double-dipped peanuts will also be available at Lowes until they are sold out. Pecan products are $12 a bag. Other products are $10, except for peanuts and raisins which are $8.

Lion Larry Capps will have products at his Barber Shop. They will also be available in Mt. Juliet at City Hall, Aqua Bella Day Spa and Hair Studio, A Barking Lot, Calabria Pizza, Capella’s Salon and Spa, CedarStone Bank, City Limits Barber Shop, Corky Cross State Farm Insurance, MJ Family Dental, Courtney’s Restaurant, First Freedom Banks (Providence and Lebanon Road), Franklin Eye Care, Houston’s Meat and Produce, Masters Barber College, Mt Juliet Animal Clinic, Mt. Juliet Pharmacy, Mt. Juliet Taekwondo (2 locations), O’Reilly Auto Parts, Shawn Hunter Nationwide Insurance, Sloan Miles Hair Studio, South Beach, Stylemasters, U.S. Community Credit Union and Wilson Bank (N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road). Hermitage locations are A New Day Spa and Steel Magnolias Salon.

The funds raised help the local Lions to provide glasses and hearing aids for qualified needy residents, assist with Leader Dog training for service dogs, participate in international efforts to eradicate childhood measles and cancer, assist in diabetes awareness programs, disaster relief, and support of Middle Tennessee Lions Sight Service which provides surgeries at Vanderbilt. Tennessee Lions work together to fund eye surgeries, especially for children, at the Tennessee Lions Eye Center at Vanderbilt Hospital. They also assist in programs supporting Friends of Tennessee School for the Blind in Donelson. This year the Mt. Juliet club collected and turned in over 13,000 used glasses which are sorted and re-distributed to the needy in other countries.

Anyone interested in learning more about how they can help Lions or become a member should contact a local member or go online at http://www.lionsclubs.org/EN/index.php The Mt. Juliet club also has a Facebook page where more information can be found.

For further information:

Ken Thomas

615-448-5048 (cell)

615-470-5252

kennethlorin@gmail.com