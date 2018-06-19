Litchford, Dorothy Jean

Dorothy Litchford passed away on June 17, 2018 at age 83. A funeral service was held June 20 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bertha Collins Parks and Elmer Parks, Sr., sons Teddy Doyle Roberts and Anthony Foster “Tony” Roberts, daughter Susan Diane North, sisters Irene Wells and Thelma Birchett, brothers Elmer Parks, Jr. and Delvin Parks, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Johnnie and Bonnie Litchford.
Survivors include husband Grady Litchford; daughter Bobbie (Joel) Speck; sister Mary Sisco; grandchildren Matthew (Angelia) Speck, Ryan Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Brianna (Bob) Jackson, Megan North, and Joshua Roberts; great-grandchildren Hailey Speck, Dylan Speck, Riley Lasater, Gavin Roberts, Isabella Roberts, Gabriel Jackson, Grace Jackson, Ada Jane Walker, Ariel Walker; brother-in-law Don (Patsy) Litchford; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice and devoted caregivers Melissa Reeves, Belinda Brooks, Deann Parks, Dana Moore, Sara McClenon, and Denise Chumney. Please make Memorial Donations in Dorothy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (478 Craighead St, Ste 200, Nashville TN 37204/alz.org) and the American Cancer Society (2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37203/615.327.0991).
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
