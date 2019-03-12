Litchford, Nancy Jane

Nancy Litchford passed away March 8, 2019, at age 80. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on March 12.

She is survived by children: James W. (Leslie) Sullivan, Jeanette Page, and Mark A. Sullivan; sisters: Flora Carson and Mary (Bob) Yahola; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by first husband James H. Sullivan, second husband Carter Litchford, son Bobby Sullivan, daughter Darlene Sullivan, companion Billy S. Bennett, parents William “Bill” and Ellen Lavender, brothers William Lavender Jr. and Richard Lavender, and sister Virginia Carr.

In lieu of flowers, make Memorial Donations to New Leash on Life (507 John Draper Blvd, Lebanon TN 37087) Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.