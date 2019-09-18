Little Texas performs at inaugural Celebrate MJ Day

Little Texas performs at Charlie Daniels Park Sept. 14.

Mt. Juliet held its inaugural Celebrate MJ Day last weekend at Charlie Daniels Park. The event featured a Mt. Juliet history walk , food vendors, and a performance by country group Little Texas.

Local group Cedar Creek Band gave a performance before the winners of the antique car show were announced and Little Texas took the stage. An autographed Charlie Daniels fiddle was also given away to one lucky winner.

“We are so thankful to the band Little Texas who celebrated their 40th anniversary in existence and put on a fabulous free concert in the park,” said Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice.

A history walk was set up along the park that showed how much the city has grown throughout the years.

“It could not have been any more inspiring to watch the people walk along the history walk and the feedback from that was amazing,” said Justice.

A dunking booth gave attendees the opportunity to dunk community members like Fire Chief Jamie Luffman and State Rep. Susan Lynn by donating to a fundraiser to help a city employee. Justice said that through the dunking booth and other fundraisers, more than $700 was raised.

“I was very happy with the day,” said Justice. “This was the first annual Celebrate MJ and based on the successful attendance, in spite of the heat, we are planning on the second annual.”

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman seconds before being dunked in the tank.