Lloyd, Dianna Lynn Rather, age 58, of Alexandria, TN, died September 20, 2017. Dianna was employed by Lifeguard Ambulance Service and was a former EMT/Firefighter with Wilson Emergency Management Agency. She enjoyed Tae Kwondo, camping, fishing, the mountains, horses and wolves.
She is survived by: Husband – George Lloyd; Parents – M.C. and Maxine Vaughn Rather; Children – Jennifer (Ryan) Rice, Jeremy (Sheryl) Ivy and Misty Lloyd; Brothers – David (DeEtta) Rather, Allen (Susan) Rather and Martin (Tammy) Rather; Sister – Regina (Tim) Wilder; Grandchildren – Jaxson Rice, Landen Ivy and Haiden Ivy.
Funeral services were conducted 7 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Roger Hall officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to a Breast Cancer Awareness organization of your choice.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
