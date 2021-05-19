LLOYD, Mickey

Mickey Lloyd, 64, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2021 following a long illness, with his lov-ing wife of 26 years, Cathie Berbena Lloyd, by his side. His memory is cherished by extended family including brother Alton Lloyd (Debbie), sister Virginia Norris (Al), numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws from the Lloyd, Berbena, Taylor, Armer and Evicci families. A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held in the near future with a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Tennessee Border Collie Rescue and the Nashville Humane Association are much appreciat-ed.

Mickey Lloyd, a proud Texan, was born in Austin and raised in Meadow, Texas. Over his interesting and varied life he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, worked the oil fields and for the majority of his life, drove trucks for the entertainment industry, working with such well known groups and entertainers such as Whitesnake, AC/DC, Metallica, Motley Crue, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osborne, Janet Jackson, Mary Chapin Carpenter and many more. He settled in Nashville with his wife Cathie in 1993, eventually shifting careers to return to his first love of working with aircraft, as he had during his time in the Ma-rine Corps. Always a proud marine, he took great pride in seeing the military flights take off and land nearby, often voicing a proper marine “Oorah!” in the process. Mickey was devoted to his wife and his four legged furry girls Boots, Spurs and Shelby. A man of few words but great of heart, his grilled steaks and chocolate biscuits were legendary, his carpentry skills amazing, and he loved nothing more than watching the Tennessee wildlife from his beautiful backyard…we miss you Mickey…