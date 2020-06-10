Lloyd, Mildred

Mildred Lloyd, age 97 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 4, 2020. The Funeral Service was held June 8, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by sons, Arthur (Corrine) Forrester and Dean Llyod; daughters, Vera Clark and Zilla Perkins. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Fletcher Llyod; son, Allen Forrester.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.