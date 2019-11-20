Local archivists recognized as Tennessee Archives Institute graduates

Secretary of State Tre Hargett with the 2019 Tennessee Archives Institute Participants, pictured left to right. Front Row: Julie Forkner, Lori Amos, Walter Pitt, Paul Barnette, Sec. Tre Hargett, Jailyn Grogan, Verna Webster, Cindy Vedros, Alida Gover, John Oliver; Back Row: Bill Loewer, Chris Gose, Tom Price, Ashley Armstrong, Monique Johnson Hodge, Sarah Arntz, Jami Awalt, Matthew Clark, Nat Taylor, Marion Conlon, Julie Kincheloe, Margot Still, Vanetta Stavely, Emily Harris, Barbara Presley, Christy Foreman, Bettina Warkentin, Herb Glafenhein, Kim Skelton. | Photo submitted

The Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently recognized two Wilson County archivists who earned their Archives Management Certification at the 2019 Tennessee Archives Institute.

In 2019, the institute drew 26 participants from archives, libraries and museums from across the state. Participating archivists who complete three years of course work through the institute, graduate with an Archives Management Certification.

This year’s program graduates include Wilson County archivists Bettina Warkentin with Cumberland University and Bill Loewer with Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

The other 2019 program graduates are: Paul Barnette, Etowah Historical Commission; Marion Conlin, Cumberland County Archives; Christy Foreman, Father Ryan High School; Alida Gover, Fayette County Archives; Jailyn Grogan, Robertson County Archives; Margot Still, Cleveland-Bradley County Public Library.

“The Tennessee Archives Institute helps local government archivists develop new skills that better equip them to serve their communities. I am pleased that the Tennessee State Library and Archives offers this worthwhile program, and I congratulate Bettina Warkentin and Bill Loewer on their accomplishment,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual two-and-a-half-day workshop on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation, hosted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

“We look forward to hosting the Archives Institute each year as it gives local archivists the opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn from one another,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt.

This year’s institute included sessions on digital project planning, sources and sites for reference services, confidential records and the open records policy, and care and conservation of historic documents and photographs from Library and Archives conservators. Participants also benefited from behind-the-scenes tours of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Nashville Metro Archives, and Nashville Public Library Special Collections and Civil Rights Room.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is a division of the National Archives.