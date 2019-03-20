Local boy wins gold medal in Belgium

Mt. Juliet’s Logan Thompson returned from spring break an International Taekwondo Champion.

On Sunday, March 17, Thompson fought his way to the top of the podium, earning a gold medal in Lommel, Belgium, at the Belgium Open for Taekwondo.

Thompson earned his way to the finals following a semifinal match against France where he point gapped his opponent. In the final match, Thompson fought with determination against Sweden where he captured the gold.

The gold medal was earned on the heels of an impressive bronze medal three weeks earlier at the US Open held in Las Vegas and a bronze medal the weekend earlier at the Dutch Open held in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Thompson is a determined athlete with a goal to earn the top ranking with USAT Taekwondo for Cadet Males-61 this year and the most recent win positions him well.

Thompson is a virtual student with Taekwondo team NexGen out of Mansfeild, Ohio, and can be found most evenings training in his garage.