Local Joe’s Cafe opens in Mt. Juliet

A new restaurant in the heart of downtown Mt. Juliet brings southern, homestyle cooking to all who stop by. With over 30 years experience in the restaurant industry, Joe Perricone founded Local Joe’s Cafe in February with his son Joseph.

Served cafeteria style, the menu changes daily. From meatloaf and crab cakes to beef short ribs and oven roasted chicken, everyone will find something they enjoy, including the “Local Joe,” the everyman who is a part of each community — a neighbor, a realtor, a Sunday School teacher, etc.

In addition to the rotating menu, Local Joe’s offers specials like prime rib on Friday nights, all you can eat fried catfish on Tuesdays and Fridays, and children eating for free on Monday. They also provide full-service catering for events.

Something that makes Local Joe’s special is the quality of the people working there and their hospitality.

“You can’t make people do this, they just come with it,” Joe said. “These are good kids and nice local people that already have hospitality in their personality and in their heart. They help us extend to the community the love that we have and the passion we have in our business.”

Joe previously operated another restaurant in Mt. Juliet called Our Place Cafeteria before relocating to Hendersonville. After nearly a decade away from Mt. Juliet, they have returned home with a new venture.

The Perricones missed the community and are glad to be reconnecting with former customers and reestablishing friendships. They said there are great people in Mt. Juliet, with many customers pre-paying meals for first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.

They also emphasized how their faith in God impacts their service and they way customers can expect to be treated.

“Our faith is what carried us through the COVID-19 [shutdown],” said Joe. “We’ve had to rely on God for many aspects of this business, from the people that we hired to the chairs and tables that we bought. We wanted to make sure that we had guidance in that. What better person to ask for guidance than our heavenly father?”

Joe and Joseph are very thankful for the support their restaurant has received since opening earlier this year, especially while dealing with the aftermath of the tornado and COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to do the best job that we can,” said Joe.

Local Joe’s Cafe is located at 2037 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 110. View the menu online at localjoescafe.com or sign up to receive emails with the daily specials.