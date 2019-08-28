Local mayors sign annual suicide prevention awareness proclamation

Pictured left to right: Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Advisory Council co-chair Brenda Harper, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, Center Director of Cumberland Mental Health Nathan Miller, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. | Photo submitted

Wilson County’s local leaders gathered to sign the annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Proclamation. The proclamation is a call to encourage all residents to take the time to inquire as to the wellbeing of their family, friends, and neighbors and to genuinely convey their appreciation for their existence by any gesture they deem appropriate.

The city mayors of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown (Mayors Bernie Ash, Ed Hagerty and Mike Jennings) gathered with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in his office to sign the annual proclamation and hear a brief report from Ms. Brenda Harper and Nathan Miller about suicide prevention and stats from 2017.

“It’s so important that we educate the public about the warning signs of suicide and spread the word that help is available,” said Hutto. “I appreciate folks like Ms. Harper and Mr. Miller who work so diligently to reach the public about available services.”

Wilson County reported 22 suicides in 2017 while the state of Tennessee reported more than 1,163 for the year 2017.

“We must continue to fight the stigma related to individuals seeking mental health care in order to decrease the number of suicides in our county,” said Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Advisory Council co-chair Brenda Harper. “We can all make a difference by becoming informed and educated.”

September is national suicide prevention awareness month throughout Tennessee as declared by the Governor. As part of the awareness program, the Wilson County Health Council will host the annual Never Alone event to honor friends and loved ones touched by suicide. This will be the ninth year for the Never Alone event. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel. Light refreshments will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. due to the sponsorship from Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

For more information about suicide prevention and resources, please visit www.tspn.org.