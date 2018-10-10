Local officers assist in manhunt

Mt. Juliet Police officers were deployed to assist in the search for Kirby Wallace, a man suspected of committing multiple murders and who evaded police for days before being captured last week.

Wallace, 53, was wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office to face multiple counts of murder, kidnapping, burglary and arson in connection to an incident in Indian Mound. According to the TBI, Wallace was also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to face additional charges of kidnapping, burglary and theft.

In a statement on MJPD’s Facebook, six members of the department were deployed and arrived at the command post around 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and worked through the night searching the rough, wooded area for Wallace.

“The dedication and commitment from our staff continues to impress me,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “The Special Response Team, who deployed to the Wallace manhunt, volunteered to go. They simply wanted to help their colleagues from other agencies and apprehend a dangerous individual. I’m thankful that our department had the capability and opportunity to assist. I’m also thankful that Wallace was taken into custody without further incident.”

Wallace was arrested Oct. 5 after he was apprehended in Stewart County by Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Henry County Corporal Stacey Bostwick.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies were also deployed to assist in the search.

“We are relieved to hear the news of the capture of Kirby Wallace,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “The communities of Stewart and Montgomery counties have been through a lot these past several days as well as the law enforcement agencies who were involved. We were more than happy to send additional resources from our office for mutual aid to assist them with the search. We know that if we were in a similar situation that they would be by our side as well.”