Local trio advances in Path to Fame Nashville

Mt. Juliet trio Sheridan Hill advanced in the recent Path to Fame Nashville auditions at Skyville Live where more than 150 people registered for a chance to advance their entertainment careers.

Sheridan Hill of Mt. Juliet is made up of two brothers, Dakota and Dylan Beavers, and their father, Lance Beavers, who had actively been pursuing his own musical career when he discovered his two sons’ own talent.

The group performs original music and a variety of covers from Americana to R&B genres. Sheridan Hill brought its own spin of acoustic instruments and harmonizing vocals to the stage during its performance of an original song, “Long Way Down.”

Four performers advanced one step closer to realizing a lifetime dream of an entertainment career. Nashville-based talent executive John Alexander will focus on artist development with the grand champion, including career development consultations with Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling country star Kelsea Ballerini and other entertainment executives representing all aspects of the entertainment industry.

Alexander discovered Ballerini, spent more than a decade at Great American Country television network, managed artists such as Patty Loveless and is a co-founder of the Nashville-based artist development company Bandtwango.

“The incredible talent Music City is known for was well represented at the auditions on Saturday. Our semi-finalists possess that hard-to-define ‘it’ factor and are actively pursuing ways to pursue their path to fame,” Alexander said. “This group is one step closer to achieving that dream with the proper connections and opportunities that winning this competition would provide.”

The final competition will take place in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on June 16 where one grand champion will be selected from 12 competing performers.

Performers have one more opportunity to audition for the Path to Fame Talent Competition in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, May 12.