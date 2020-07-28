Locke, Angela Faith

Angela Locke passed away July 20, 2020, at age 56. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Ms. Locke was born to Al and Brenda Duprea Waddell. She is survived by husband of 20 years Brian Dove, children April Collins and Donovan Thorp, grandchildren Caitlyn, Madison, and Savannah Collins, Jayden Long, Alyiah and Damien Thorp, and Lillith St. John, siblings Tony Waddell, Jeff Waddell, and Peggy Moulin, niece Natasha Moulin, and nephews Nigel and Jermaine Waddell. She is preceded in death by parents Bobby and Brenda Britt.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.