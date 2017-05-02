Locke, Carl Leonard

Carl Leonard Locke, age 62, of Lebanon, TN, died April 28, 2017. Mr. Locke was a painter by trade but was also a great mechanic. He loved fishing, Tae Kwon Do and his dog, Smoky. Mr. Locke was the son of the late, Carl and Rosa Locke. He was also preceded in death by his son, Dustin Shain Locke and his sister, Yvonne Locke.

He is survived by: Children – Dalton Locke, Kneelan Smith and Paige McBride; Sisters – Rachael L. (Ed) Reagan and Lacy Felts; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Greg Locke officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Tae Kwon Do Class at Cooks United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Go Fund Me Account, https://www.gofundme.com/3pm5bxc.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.