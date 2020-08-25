Locke, Tammy Jo Stout

Tammy Jo Stout Locke, age 51 of Hermitage, died Aug. 24, 2020. Tammy was the daughter of the late Claude “Hoot” Stout and Kathy Eakin.

She is survived by: Siblings – Missy (Joel) Thrash, Jeffrey Lee Stout, Elaine (Ibraham) Karamustafic, Tanya Eakin, Shona Brunotts and Tiwasha Story; Aunt – Joyce (Chris) Murray; Nieces – Brandi Griggs, Lexi Stout, Caydence Stout and Montana Thrash; Great-nephew – Lenox James Paul Jones.

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Tammy from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to New Leash on Life, 507 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com