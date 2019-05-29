Longtime MJHS librarian retires

Esther Hockett

Mt. Juliet High School said farewell to a familiar face when longtime librarian Esther Hockett retired at the end of the school year.

Hockett has been with Wilson County schools for 56 years. She thought she would be teaching elementary education in Watertown but was hired as the librarian at Wilson County High in 1963. She came to Mt. Juliet High School in 1969, where she has stayed for the last 50 years.

“It was just the Lord orchestrating everything,” she said. “It was just wonderful.”

Hockett said she will miss everyone she works with and seeing the students every day. Her favorite memories have been seeing the outcome of her former students, some of which have become her colleagues.

“It just seems like [it’s been] a few days,” she said. “The time has come and the time has gone, but it’s been beautiful.”

She said now that she is retired, she plans to do missionary work. She also wants to complete a project to continue the legacy of her father, who was a pastor, by digitizing his sermons in order to bring the word of God to more people.

She said she had been praying about her decision to retire but the Lord let her know that now was the right time.

“It’s given me a real satisfied mind,” she said.

She also is thankful for Brooke Holloway, who will be taking over when Hockett leaves, and knows the library will be in excellent hands.

“That’s what I’d been praying about,” she said. “That I could leave feeling that everything would be intact and that students would be welcomed as the doors are open and teachers will be welcomed and helped. I feel like that’s exactly what will happen.”