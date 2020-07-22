Lovett, Dwight Herbert

Dwight “Herbie” Lovett passed away July 17, 2020 at age 84. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at Cainsville United Methodist Church in Lascassas, TN.

Dwight is survived by son Daniel (Melissa) Lovett, siblings Tom (Linda) Lovett and Donna (Butch) Molloy, grandson Samuel Lovett, sisters-in-law JoAnn Lovett and Nancy Lovett and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Lovett, brothers Pete Lovett and Roger Lovett and parents Herbert and Grace Lovett.

Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393