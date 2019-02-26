Lowery, Wayne Lee

Wayne Lee Lowery, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 24, 2019, at TriStar Summit Medical Center. He was born on March 31, 1941 in Malvern, Arkansas to Arvel and Ida (Wetherington) Lowery.

Mr. Lowery is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lola Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jenda (Story) Lowery; daughters, Lisa (Larry) McCullough, Nancy (Mike) Parish and Stacy Lowery; grandsons, Daniel (April) McCullough, Zachary (Lacey) Lowery, Cody Lowery, Benjamin Lowery, and Michael Rivers; granddaughter, Jamie Curran.

Tennessee Cremation Care has been entrusted with Mr. Lowery’s care. Online condolences may be left at www.tennesseecremation.com.