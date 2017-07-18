Lyerla, James Elsmore

James Elsmore Lyerla, age 91 of Mt. Juliet, died after a long illness on July 2, 2017 peacefully in his home. He was born July 29, 1925 in Irving, IL, the son of James R. and Pauline (Sturgeon) Lyerla.

Jim (James) received his Associates Degree in Television Engineering. He served with the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa during WWII. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 as a Senior Master Sergeant with thirty years of service. He was married to Nora J. Smith on December 28, 1952. They were married for 64 years in December. Jim enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. He was a devout Christian that worshiped and served in numerous churches as he and his family traveled with his careers. He served on the deacon body at First Baptist Church in Wahiawa, HI for two years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing his life experiences with others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda. Surviving in addition to his wife, Nora Smith Lyerla are his son, James Ray Lyerla and his wife, Carmen Williams Lyerla; his daughter, Sharon Lyerla Haines and her husband, Rick Haines; three grandsons, Adam Haines, Bo Lyerla and Jimbo Robbins; and five great-grandchildren, Braden, Harley, Hunter, Acelyn and Jackson.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Chaplain Chandra Leslie officiating. Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Amedisys Hospice, 400 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37214, Billy Graham Ministries or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.