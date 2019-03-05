Lyerla, Nora Jemira

Nora Jemira Lyerla, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, on June 24, 1928, and married James E. Lyerla on Dec. 28, 1952. A Celebration of Life Service was held March 2 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

She is survived by daughter, Sharon Marie Haines; son, James Ray Lyerla; grandsons, Adam Haines and James Ray Lyerla, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Braiden Haines, Harley Haines, Hunter Haines, and Acelyn Williams; three brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by parents, Lonnie and Mary Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for the love and care that Mrs. Lyerla received.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.