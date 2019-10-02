Lynch, William “Bill” Arthur

William Lynch passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at age 77. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service is Friday, Oct. 4 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in DeKalb County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Leftwich Lynch; son: Mark (Sharon) Lynch; daughter: Leann Walker; mother: Oma Ritchie Lynch; siblings: James “Jimmy” (Judy) Lynch, Dorothy (Jerry) Davis, Ronnie (Judith) Lynch, Johnny Lynch, and Steve (Barbara) Lynch; grandchildren: Tyler (Tiffany) Walker, Chase (Mandy) Walker, Molly Walker, and Emalee Lynch; great-grandchildren: Kelsey and Karley Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Johnny “ Lester” Lynch and sister Oma Jeannette Davis.

